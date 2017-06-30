June 30 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 391.5 million yuan ($57.75 million) to set up a securities firm with partners

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for the plan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t7zNUu

