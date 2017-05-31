June 1 Shenzhen Investment Ltd:

* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate

* Expected that by making capital contribution, co's unit will acquire about 2.0522pct of enlarged equity interest of Hengda Real Estate

* Pursuant to investment agreement, subsidiary has agreed to contribute RMB5.5 billion to capital of Hengda Real Estate