BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 1 Shenzhen Investment Ltd:
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
* Expected that by making capital contribution, co's unit will acquire about 2.0522pct of enlarged equity interest of Hengda Real Estate
* Pursuant to investment agreement, subsidiary has agreed to contribute RMB5.5 billion to capital of Hengda Real Estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company