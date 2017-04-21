April 21 Shenzhen Investment Ltd

* Intends to dispose entire equity interest and shareholder's loan in three Sanshui project companies, Pengji Assets Management Company and Pengxiang Company

* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in three Sanshui project companies is RMB2.82 billion

* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in Pengxiang Company is RMB229 million

* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in Pengji Assets Management Company is RMB2.60 billion Source (bit.ly/2oaYEr3)