BRIEF-Private Equity Holding FY2016/17 comprehensive income of EUR 10.8 mln
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Shenzhen Investment Ltd
* Intends to dispose entire equity interest and shareholder's loan in three Sanshui project companies, Pengji Assets Management Company and Pengxiang Company
* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in three Sanshui project companies is RMB2.82 billion
* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in Pengxiang Company is RMB229 million
* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in Pengji Assets Management Company is RMB2.60 billion Source (bit.ly/2oaYEr3) Further company coverage:
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
* David Bailey has been appointed as company's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: