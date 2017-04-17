April 17Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd

* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares, as the new dividend payment plan for FY 2016

* Changes due to regulation policies

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RtjbSt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)