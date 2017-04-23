April 23 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit unloads 25 million shares in O-Net Technologies Group for HK$131.25 million ($16.88 million), to own 171.4 million shares or 21.56 pct stake after the transaction

* Says its shares to resume trade on April 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q3YLS0

($1 = 7.7748 Hong Kong dollars)