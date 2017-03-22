BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to 55 percent, or to be 28.0 million yuan to 46.6 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 62.1 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is big change in distribution pattern of vaccine products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6lo6s
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6lo6s
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE