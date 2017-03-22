March 22 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to 55 percent, or to be 28.0 million yuan to 46.6 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 62.1 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is big change in distribution pattern of vaccine products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6lo6s

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)