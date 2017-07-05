BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2soVsX0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: