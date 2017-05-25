May 25 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up education industry find of size 301 million yuan ($43.84 million) with partners

* Says its shares to resume trade on May 26 after scrapping asset restructuring plan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rXZuoE; bit.ly/2qZImlf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8663 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)