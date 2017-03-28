March 28 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 6.7 million yuan to 8.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9 million yuan)

* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xLyk3b

