UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 6.7 million yuan to 8.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9 million yuan)
* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xLyk3b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources