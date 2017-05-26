May 26 Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.40 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EdM9zj

