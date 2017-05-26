Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
May 26 Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.40 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EdM9zj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21