UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Shenzhen Kondarl Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Australia's Primary Growth Pty Ltd for up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.57 million), share trade to resume on March 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mFGB7e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources