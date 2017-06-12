BRIEF-Linkage Assurance reports Q1 pretax profit of 1.78 bln naira
* Q1 profit before taxation of 1.78 billion naira versus 665.7 million naira year ago
June 12 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rlafRm
($1 = 6.7966 Chinese yuan renminbi)
HONG KONG, June 22 Citigroup Inc has appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.