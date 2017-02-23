Feb 23 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd

* Expected that group may record a net loss attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected result due to professional fees for resumption of trading of shares incurred in year of 2016.

* Expected results due to to professional fees for resumption of trading of shares incurred in year of 2016.