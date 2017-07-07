America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
July 7 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd
* Co has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 52 million shares at HK$0.60 per share
* Googut Wine & Spirits Trading and company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement.
* Pursuant to strategic cooperation deal, co will develop & further enhance its wine business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.
July 7 A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.