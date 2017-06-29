BRIEF-Accelerated Pharma now expects IPO price per unit between $4 and $6
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
June 29 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche public corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan, with coupon rate of 6.48 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JXGWu3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($295.08 million) commercial paper
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.