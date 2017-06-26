BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Mersana Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
June 26Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 3-year bonds worth up to 800 million yuan and set coupon rate at 6.48 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w6j8Ey
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mersana Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.