April 25 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 35 percent stake in a Henan-based pharma firm (target firm) from an enterprise management consulting partnership

* Says co's wholly owned pharma unit is holding the other 65 percent stake in the target firm currently

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n6W4cQ

