BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 25 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 35 percent stake in a Henan-based pharma firm (target firm) from an enterprise management consulting partnership
* Says co's wholly owned pharma unit is holding the other 65 percent stake in the target firm currently
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n6W4cQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22