April 17 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 0.2 million yuan to 0.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (7.7 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u4dTGD

