March 15 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd :

* Says the co or its wholly owned subsidiary will invest 50 million yuan to set up a buyout fund in Shenzhen, with a Tibet-based private equity company

* Says the fund will be engaged in insurance industry investment and will be capitalized at 51 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sz0q3b

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)