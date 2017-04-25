April 25Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 15.6 million yuan to 18.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.6 million yuan

* Says steady peripheral business growth and expense ratio decrease are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L1EIVQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)