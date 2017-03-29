BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
March 29 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 30 percent, or to be 17.6 million yuan to 21.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.7 million yuan
* Says that increased subsidy from government as main reason for forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tDWxfD
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21