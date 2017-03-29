March 29 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 30 percent, or to be 17.6 million yuan to 21.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.7 million yuan

* Says that increased subsidy from government as main reason for forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tDWxfD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)