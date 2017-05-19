May 19Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 24

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RKy1Uk

