June 15Shenzhen RoadRover Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.50 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YedzBH

