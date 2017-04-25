April 25 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 694.3 million yuan to 798.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (694.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of preparations business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ipsXIW

