BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics says appointed barbara duncan as a Class I director
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
April 25 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 694.3 million yuan to 798.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (694.3 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of preparations business is the main reason for the forecast
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares