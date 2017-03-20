BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 10.3 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($202.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nCutsh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
* Says to issue NCDs worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t5p2BA) Further company coverage: