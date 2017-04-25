April 25Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 34.5 million yuan

* Says change to the mid-to-high end of product structure, supply of new projects and inclusion of new companies as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tPXsu2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)