BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
April 11 Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date