April 10 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 65 percent to 95 percent, or to be 480,700 yuan to 3.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 9.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased management expense and selling expense as reasons

