BRIEF-Vital Mobile says a unit, vendor, Beijing Tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Unit, vendor, ms. Rong, beijing tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
April 10 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 65 percent to 95 percent, or to be 480,700 yuan to 3.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 9.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased management expense and selling expense as reasons
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
PARIS/NEW YORK, June 15 Blockchain-based payments startup Circle Internet Financial on Thursday launched an international online money transfer service that allows people in the United States and Europe to send money to each other instantly and at no cost as it seeks to tear down borders in the payments world.