BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.43 billion as of june 26, 2017
June 26 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on financial-related services
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u7871b
* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering