BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution
March 23Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd
Says it plans to use 1.8 million yuan to set up a 35-pct-owned internet technology JV in Shenzhen, with partners


OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.