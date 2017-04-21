April 21 Shenzhen Suntak Circuit Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 183.5 million yuan to 220.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (183.5 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h4UDK8

