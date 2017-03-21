BRIEF-Happigo Home Shopping appoints Wu Junyun as CFO
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 21 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 160.07- 187.45 percent y/y at 190-210 million yuan ($27.55-$30.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mPhHlZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)