BRIEF-Hakim Unique Internet unit to acquire 6.7 pct stake in Hangzhou-based investment co
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan
June 16 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to invest up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.46 million) in industrial park project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rDewQ5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8130 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* GX Aviation will initially be made available to passengers on approximately 125 Avianca Airbus a320, a330 and Boeing 787 aircraft