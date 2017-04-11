April 11Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 44.0 million yuan to 56.6 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 41.9 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is healthy development of tourism and financial business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BfJhPH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)