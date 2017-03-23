BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it scraps share private placement plan to raise up to 137 million yuan ($19.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvW1iQ
($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: