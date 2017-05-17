UPDATE 1-France's Orange to cut stake in BT Group
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms company Orange plans to reduce its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.
May 17 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.350217 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zftmC9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN, June 19 Spain's Telefonica will get part of any damages Italian broadcaster Mediaset may receive from Vivendi in an ongoing legal spat in exchange for its stake in pay TV unit Mediaset Premium, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: