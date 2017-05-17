May 17 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.350217 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zftmC9

