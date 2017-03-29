BRIEF-NARI Technology says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 29 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 11.2 percent y/y at 302.6 million yuan ($43.92 million)
* Says it expects 2017 net profit to fall 0.2 percent y/y to 302.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oa56yr; bit.ly/2o9NQJw
($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.