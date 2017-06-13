BRIEF-Cubes issues convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 13 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lKYdA1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July