BRIEF-RPMGlobal Partners with Chasm Consulting for Ventsim Mine Ventilation Software
* Enters into a software integration agreement with chasm consulting pty ltd (chasm)
April 12Shenzhen Urovo Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay 1.5 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 25 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9MmXSl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Enters into a software integration agreement with chasm consulting pty ltd (chasm)
June 15 IMPRESA SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING