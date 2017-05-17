May 17 Shenzhen Urovo Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 25 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ujxSH7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)