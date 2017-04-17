April 17 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 145.1 percent to 194.1 percent, or to be 50 million yuan to 60 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 20.4 million yuan

* Says improvement in core projects, increased revenue from financial service business and real estate management business as main reasons for the forecast

