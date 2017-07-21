FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Chongqing-based unit to sign commission contract with jewelry firm
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 8:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Chongqing-based unit to sign commission contract with jewelry firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21(Reuters) - Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says co's Chongqing-based real estate property management unit will sign a two-year commission contract with a Chongqing-based jewelry firm, which is controlled by co's actual controller

* Says unit will provide services of planning, investment attraction, operation and management for the jewelry culture development firm's project

* Says the jewelry culture development firm needs to pay management fees to co's unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a8944a

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.