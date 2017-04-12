April 12 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y to 97.6-112.3 million yuan ($14.16-$16.29 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p4SUPh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8921 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)