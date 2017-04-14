April 14 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 25 million yuan to 30 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(14 million yuan)

* Says increased fees of marketing development as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1GX815

