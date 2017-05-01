May 1 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach
agreement in principle
* Sherritt International Corp says Sherritt to remain as
operator until at least 2024 in joint venture
* Sherritt - elimination of Ambatovy JV additional partner
loans, $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017, from sherritt's balance
sheet with transfer of 28% interest in ambatovy
* Sherritt International - revised joint venture partnership
terms for sherritt to escrow about $23 million to satisfy 12% of
potential future funding requirements
