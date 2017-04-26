REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt announces Q1 2017 results
* Q1 revenue fell 14 percent to C$13.4 million
* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.25
* Sherritt International Corp qtrly Ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to Q1 2016, and down 25% from Q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.19, revenue view C$84.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sherritt International Corp - capital spending of $2.1 million in quarter is expected to increase next quarter and over course of year
* Capital spending is down 36% in this quarter compared to Q1 of 2016
* Production guidance for 2017 remains in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.