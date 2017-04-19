BRIEF-Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
April 19 Sherwin-Williams Co
* Sherwin-Williams declares dividend of $0.85 per common share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY