May 1 Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to change its name to Shijiazhuang ChangShan BeiMing Technology Co Ltd

* Says Tang Zhangming ceases to serve as chairman and Xiao Rongzhi was nominated as chairman

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IF0c5F ; goo.gl/x3U7sU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)