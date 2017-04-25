April 25 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 25 percent, or to be 333.3 million yuan to 378.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (303.0 million yuan)

* Comments that improved sales scale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JO9RDa

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)