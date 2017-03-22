CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens with oil price, yield spreads narrow

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3242, or 75.52 U.S. cents * Loonie on track for 1.7 percent gain this week * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits narrowest since Feb. 24 TORONTO, June 16 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose, while the gap between Canadian and U.S. bond yields narrowed further after the Bank of Canada signaled this week that higher interest rates lie ahead. T